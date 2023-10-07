Police: Barricade situation ends peacefully in Antioch

Antioch police resolved a standoff with a barricaded person in a neighborhood Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police said there was a "possibly armed" person in the area of the 1100 block of Edgewater Lane. Police issued a community alert at 9:02 a.m. asking residents to avoid the area to allow officers room to work.

Police requested a response from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System along with numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Police said the barricade situation had ended just before 11 a.m. The person surrendered peacefully to police, and no one was injured.

There is no threat to the public, police said in a Facebook post.