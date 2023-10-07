Illinois tollway launches new strategic and capital plan process, seeks input

The Illinois tollway is considering a new multiyear capital plan after the Move Illinois program, which included projects like rebuilding the Mile Long Bridge on Interstate 294, is complete. Courtesy OF Illinois Tollway

For some Central Tri-State Tollway drivers hardened to the ubiquitous bulldozers and concrete mixers as a rebuild continues, it may seem there's no end to the Move Illinois program.

But already Illinois tollway leaders are considering a new strategic plan and a capital program that could eclipse the current $14 billion, 15-year one.

"People always say the sequel is never as good as the original. We want to challenge that notion," tollway Chairman Arnie Rivera said Wednesday during a Lincoln Forum event at the Union League Club of Chicago. "We want the next program to be just as good if not bigger and better than Move Illinois."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who appoints the tollway board, said in a video appearance during the forum he looks forward to "a robust and innovative capital plan."

Under Move Illinois, the tollway added lanes to the Jane Addams Tollway (Interstate 90) and now is widening the Central Tri-State (I-294). The agency also is extending Route 390 east to O'Hare, and building the new I-490 toll road along the west side of the airport.

Among the project ideas being floated for the tollway to undertake is Route 53 improvements if the Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights.

Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse acknowledged she's frequently asked "what's next?" at industry events. "That's why I am excited to start this conversation today, to let you know that, yes, we are planning 'what's next,'" she said.

But officials aren't proposing a list of projects yet, saying they want input from the region.

"One thing we've learned from the Move Illinois program is that it takes collective voices to properly plan and strategically think about how we want to approach the 'what's next,'" Rouse said.

As for timing, with the launch of a strategic planning process, "over the next 15-18 months we will be having conversations that will inform development of the agency's next capital program," spokesman Dan Rozek said.

To finance Move Illinois, a previous tollway board approved a hefty toll hike that went into effect in 2012.

"At this time, no project, policy, or funding solution is on or off the table, but we are committed to continuing to be fiscally prudent while still providing the best possible service to our customers," said Rozek, responding to whether a new capital program means higher tolls.

Pritzker said he "asked the tollway to prioritize a number of central needs of this region." His objectives included innovation, equitable economic development, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability in environmental and financial practices.

For example, the agency is "uniquely positioned to move creatively and swiftly to expand our EV (electric vehicle) charging network," the governor said.

And, "I've asked the tollway to find new ways to work with local transit agencies, in particular expanding its strong partnership with Pace," said Pritzker adding, he hoped for "new ways to make tollway use affordable for those who face serious financial constraints."

Rozek said going forward the strategic planning "will be an open process designed to ensure that we hear from our customers, local communities and other stakeholders."