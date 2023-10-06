Officials: 2 injured when shuttle, plane collide at O'Hare
Updated 10/6/2023 9:18 PM
Two people were injured when a shuttle bus and an airplane crashed at Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.
A CFD spokesperson said two people, who were on the shuttle bus when the crash happened around 7 p.m., were transported to Ascension Resurrection Hospital in good condition. Seven other people, who were also on the bus, refused treatment.
Fifty people were on the plane when the crash happened, CFD said. They were not injured.
The Chicago Department of Aviation said the aircraft involved is an American Airlines plane.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.
• This is a developing story. Check back at abc7chicago.com and dailyherald.com for updates.
