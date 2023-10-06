Man shot to death in Aurora ID'd

A man found dead on Aurora's east side Thursday has been identified, officials announced Friday.

Martin Pegues, 47, of Aurora, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Kane County coroner's office.

Shortly before noon Thursday, city dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting shots fired and a gunshot victim in the 100 block of North Calhoun Street, a neighborhood west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the backyard of home; he was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m., the release said.

Officers searched the immediate area for a suspect, police said, but none was located.

The coroner's office and Aurora police are continuing their investigation of Pegues' death. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police's investigations division at (630) 256-5500. People can leave anonymous tips by calling Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visiting p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who provide information leading to a felony arrest.

