Learn about astronomy in Des Plaines

Algonquin Middle School in Des Plaines will host its annual Family Astronomy Night on Oct. 24.

The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the school, at 767 E. Algonquin Road. It will happen regardless of weather conditions.

The Northwest Suburban Astronomers are partnering with the school for the event.

Participants will view the sky through telescopes, work on crafts and learn about science courses at Maine West High School, among other activities.

Des Plaines Public Library representatives will be there to showcase the science materials and kits available for checkout.

Participation is free and open to the public.