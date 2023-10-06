Batavia man sentenced to 6 years in prison for child porn

A Batavia man was sentenced to six years in prison as part of a plea agreement on charges of disseminating child pornography involving a victim younger than 13, officials announced in a news release.

Associate Judge Alice Tracy accepted the plea from David P. Winecke, 67, of the 1200 block of Hazelwood Court, Batavia, on Sept. 21.

Winecke had been charged with three counts of reproducing child pornography -- Class X felonies -- and 15 counts of possession of child pornography, all Class 2 felonies.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. Class 2 felonies are punishable by four to seven years in prison, or up to 48 months of probation.

During the plea hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Ken Hudson said that before Dec. 20, 2022, Winecke disseminated and possessed multiple videos and still images of child pornography, according to the release.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Winecke was not prosecuted on the other charges, records show.

According to state law, Winecke is eligible for day-for-day credit. He receives credit for time served in the Kane County jail. Winecke had been free on $10,000 bond, according to the release.

In addition to the prison term, Winecke must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Records show that Winecke remains in the Kane County jail and has not yet been transferred to an Illinois prison.