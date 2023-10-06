Aurora man charged with firing gun at Juneteenth celebration near Willowbrook

An Aurora teenager faces weapons charges stemming from an investigation of a mass shooting near Willowbrook more than three months ago.

A crowded Juneteenth celebration turned into a chaotic scene when gunfire rang out in a strip mall parking lot near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane. Reginald Meadows, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed, and more than 20 others were injured.

Anthony Mothershed, 19, has now been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Mothershed has not been charged in Meadows' death.

But prosecutors alleged that Mothershed was with a group of individuals standing outside the Legacy Beauty Supply store when he began shooting a .45 caliber handgun in the direction of other people at the celebration. After the shooting, Mothershed fled the scene, authorities said. DuPage County sheriff's deputies took Mothershed into custody without incident Wednesday.

At a hearing Friday in first appearance court, formerly known as bond court, DuPage Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors' request that Mothershed be held in jail while awaiting trial.

Last week, Meadows' fiancee, Ashley Miller, and other residents voiced concerns about the pace of the shooting investigation.

"I want answers not only for me, but for my children," Miller told county board members.

Hundreds had gathered in the strip mall's parking lot when gunfire erupted shortly after midnight on June 18. Sheriff's officials have said multiple rounds were fired by multiple shooters.

More than one hundred shell casings, multiple firearms, hours of video, and other evidence have been collected, and numerous individuals have been questioned, the sheriff's office said in August.

"A gathering of hundreds of people is no place for illegal guns, and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges supported by evidence against anyone accused of behavior such as alleged in this case," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Friday. "The investigation into what turned a peaceful celebration into a deadly shooting continues to be extremely tedious and time-consuming, and I commend Sheriff (Jim) Mendrick and the detectives involved who have invested countless hours to determine the truth about what actually happened that night."

A Chicago activist working with Meadows' fiancee and family members called the arrest a first step.

"This is just another piece of the puzzle to address whatever happened that day," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef from the Coalition for Justice, adding that others involved in the shooting need to be held accountable. "We believe that what goes on in the dark will come to light."

Mothershed is next due in court for his arraignment on Oct. 23.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report