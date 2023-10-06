Arrest made in Des Plaines ruse burglary

Months after a pair of thieves distracted a Des Plaines man and burglarized his home, police on Friday said they've made an arrest.

Sandy Baker, 48, of the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue in Chicago, is charged with felony residential burglary.

The crime occurred May 8 on the 200 block of Shannon Court.

The 79-year-old resident said a man knocked on his patio door, claimed he was working on a neighbor's fence and asked him to look at the property line, police said.

While doing so, another person entered the house and stole jewelry. That intruder may have left in a dark SUV, police said.

Baker was taken into custody Tuesday. Police said he was the man who lured the resident out of the house.

As the case remains under investigation, police declined to say how they identified him as one of the culprits.