 

Arlington Heights hosts Community Open House Oct. 14

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/6/2023 11:32 AM

Arlington Heights will host its annual Community Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in front of the police station, 200 E. Sigwalt St.

The event highlights the village's police, fire and public works departments.

 

Highlights include a Touch a Truck, a meet-and-greet with police dogs, drone demonstrations and fire department demonstrations. Visitors can enjoy a free Kona Ice courtesy of the hosts.

For more information, visit vah.com/communityopenhouse.

