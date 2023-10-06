Arlington Heights hosts Community Open House Oct. 14
Updated 10/6/2023 11:32 AM
Arlington Heights will host its annual Community Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in front of the police station, 200 E. Sigwalt St.
The event highlights the village's police, fire and public works departments.
Highlights include a Touch a Truck, a meet-and-greet with police dogs, drone demonstrations and fire department demonstrations. Visitors can enjoy a free Kona Ice courtesy of the hosts.
For more information, visit vah.com/communityopenhouse.
