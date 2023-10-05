Where you can find fall-themed artwork in Des Plaines
Updated 10/5/2023 11:06 AM
Daily Herald report
Original artwork with a fall theme is on display at the Des Plaines Public Library, courtesy of the Des Plaines Art Guild.
The exhibition features the work of guild members Tigerlily Cross and Kathy Passi. It's on the third floor of the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave., through November.
