Teen killed in Round Lake shooting

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Round Lake that left a 17-year-old Fox Lake boy dead.

Authorities said a Round Lake Beach police officer spotted a vehicle at a gas station near Cedar Lake and Rollins Road at about 8:20 p.m. that appeared to have damage from gunfire.

Police in the area were searching for the car after receiving a 911 call about the shooting from someone inside the vehicle, police officials said.

The officer discovered the teenager inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he died.

Investigators determined the teen was a passenger in the vehicle with two others when he was shot by an unknown suspect near Midland and Sycamore drives in Round Lake.

Authorities said the driver of the car had stopped in Round Lake, likely to meet someone, when they were approached by at least one person on foot who soon opened fire on the vehicle.

The shooter fled on foot from the area and the victims drove to the gas station where police located them.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to Round Lake police at (847) 546-8112 or visit lakcountycrimestoppers.org.