Preservation Partners hosts benefit auction during St. Charles Scarecrow Fest

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley is hosting an "Art & Antique Auction" during St. Charles Scarecrow Fest this weekend, to raise money for its museum and heritage education work.

View and bid on more than two dozen pieces of donated art and antiques inside the historic Beith House, an 1850 Greek-revival limestone home at 8 Indiana St. in downtown St. Charles.

The auction will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8.

You also can check out the first floor of the home currently undergoing much-needed restoration work. It was restored in the 1980s by Preservation Partners as close as possible to its original condition and décor, and remains one of the least-altered historic structures in St. Charles.

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley is a nonprofit organization that operates four historic sites: the 1843 Durant-Peterson House; 1872 Sholes School; 1907 Fabyan Villa; and 1910 Fabyan Japanese Garden. The operation of these sites is in partnership with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County. It also works to support the appreciation and preservation of historic structures in the Fox Valley, including the Fabyan Windmill, Viking Ship, Pure Oil Station, and more.

For more information about the art and antique auction, visit www.ppfv.org/auction.