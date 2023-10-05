Police: Student charged with bringing gun to Elk Grove High School

An Elk Grove High School student faces a weapons charge, after authorities say the teen brought a gun to school and posted about it on social media. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

An Elk Grove High School student was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to school and posting about it on social media last month, officials said Thursday.

The juvenile faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and the case is going through the legal process in the Cook County juvenile court system, according to Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Christopher Torres.

The investigation stems from a Sept. 11 Snapchat photo message the student sent in which the handle of a handgun was visible, said Principal Paul Kelly and police.

School officials learned of the social media posting two days later.

"At that point, it was unclear when and where the photo in the alleged message was taken, so we immediately worked with our school police officer and administrators to conduct a thorough investigation," Kelly wrote in a letter to parents Thursday.

They determined there was no need to place the building on a hard lockdown or take other measures, "as there was no indication of any threat to the school community at that time," Kelly wrote.

The student is no longer on campus, Kelly added.

"This incident is incredibly concerning and saddens me on multiple levels," Kelly wrote. "The Elk Grove Nation is a source of pride in our community, a place where each day we focus on building a legacy of community and belonging for all."

Kelly asked parents to remind their children to contact an adult, police or the school's tip line anytime they see something concerning or makes them uncomfortable.