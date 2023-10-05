No new taxes, fees or layoffs in Preckwinkle's proposed Cook County budget

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is pitching an optimistic $9.14 billion budget for next year: no new taxes, fees or hikes of any kind, and no layoffs of government employees.

Among her priorities, Preckwinkle is bracing to pay more to help provide medical care for thousands of asylum-seekers arriving in Chicago. And she plans to tap about $166 million in reserves to continue some programs the county created with federal pandemic relief dollars after that lifeline runs out in a few years.

"We've worked diligently to make Cook County a place of innovation, resilience and opportunity," Preckwinkle said Thursday during her budget speech from the county's downtown boardroom. "Through a pandemic, inflation, economic uncertainty and numerous regional and global challenges, I can confidently say today that the financial condition of Cook County is strong."

Preckwinkle's speech kicks off a series of public hearings and negotiations with elected and appointed county leaders who run the jail, courts and Cook County Health. Commissioners typically vote on the proposed budget in November, and it takes effect on Dec. 1.

