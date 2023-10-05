Lake County treasurer hosts art contest for 6th to 8th graders

Sixth to eighth graders are invited to showcase their talent in the Lake County Treasurer's Office annual art contest.

Students should interpret the theme "Now Is The Time" as they see fit and submit a drawing reflecting that vision.

Student artists must live in Lake County. Artwork can be no larger than 11 inches high and 8.5 inches wide and can't violate U.S. copyright laws.

Deadline is Nov. 17. Submissions should be dropped off at the treasurer's office, 18 N. County St., Room 102, Waukegan. Email treasurer@LakeCountyIL.gov or call (847) 377-2323 with questions.