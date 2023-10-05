How to avoid a marathon commute to the Chicago Marathon

With thousands of fans and runners heading to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, taking a Metra train back and forth is a good way to avoid traffic. Daily Herald File Photo

Heading to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday? Take the train, transportation experts advise.

More than 47,000 runners are expected to take on the 26.2-mile course that traverses 29 neighborhoods. Cheering them on will be an estimated 1.7 million spectators.

With area residents and visitors from more than 100 countries descending on the city, Metra is piling on trains to accommodate extra riders.

The commuter railroad will add early morning inbound and early afternoon outbound trains on Metra's BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest and UP West lines.

To check times, visit metra.com/alternate-schedules.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is warning drone operators of a temporary no-fly zone in the vicinity of the event Sunday.

"The FAA has issued a temporary flight restriction for the airspace within a two-nautical-miles radius of the race," officials said. "In order to protect both runners and spectators, unauthorized drones will be prohibited to fly without an approved FAA waiver. Enjoy the race, but leave your drone at home."

The restriction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_1194.