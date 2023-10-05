 

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Saturday at Elgin library

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/5/2023 11:13 AM

Music and art will be the centerpiece of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Musical performances and special dances will be performed by the Bolivian Folkloric Group-Renacer, Cumbia Dance-Colombia, and the Folkloric Dance Group of Honduras, as well as the Elgin Master Chorale.

 

There also will be Latin rhythms classes, an art demonstration with local artists, a storytime and more activities, along with a chance to win prizes.

No registration is needed.

The event is in collaboration with the Elgin Police Department and sponsored by state Rep. Anna Moeller, Centro de Información, FNBO, Greater Family Health, Oak Street Health, State Farm, YWCA Elgin, Country Financial, Elgin Chamber of Commerce, Elgin Fresh Market, Friends of Masons, Hablemos Therapy, state Sen. Cristina Castro and Villagomez Bros ReMax.

For more information about Hispanic Heritage Month events, visit gailborden.info/hhm.

