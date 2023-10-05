Community Hero Day at Aurora Fire Museum on Saturday

The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will host its annual Community Hero Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The free community event will include a Touch-a-Truck, fire truck rides, Aurora Central Fire Station tours, and safety information and booths from community groups.

The Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board will conduct a live fire demonstration at 1 p.m. where you can learn how quickly fires can spread as well as the importance of fire sprinklers in saving lives and property.

Food will be available for purchase from three food trucks, and a DJ will play family-friendly music.

The museum is at 53 N. Broadway in Aurora.