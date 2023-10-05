Arriving now at Terminal 5: new art installations

New artwork at O'Hare's Terminal 5 includes Chris Pappan's "Akikipa Washpezhi-Zhegagoynak" (The Meeting Place -- Chicago) that "represents resilience and reverence for the contributions of Indigenous peoples of Chicago." Courtesy of CDA

New artwork at O'Hare's Terminal 5 includes jina valentine's " ... a murmuration" that depicts immigration to the Chicago area over 200 years. Courtesy of CDA

Passengers rushing through O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 may want to take a pause and enjoy a series of major art installations landing this month.

Works by over 20 Chicago artists are being installed at the terminal.

"We're proud to share Chicago's story and the power of the arts with visitors from across the globe -- at O'Hare and in diverse communities across this great city," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

The airport already possesses unique installations including the iconic neon light installation in Terminal 1 and The Runners sculpture greeting travelers outside O'Hare along I-190.

"For millions of passengers, Terminal 5 is their first impression of not only Chicago, but our entire country -- and there is no better way to showcase the essence, the diversity, and the beauty of Chicago than through the arts," Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in a statement.

"I look forward to building upon this successful public art program as work begins on our core passenger facilities through O'Hare 21."

The O'Hare 21 project includes replacing Terminal 2 with a new Global Terminal.

The new artwork will be dedicated at a ceremony in the coming months.