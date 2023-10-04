Woman charged with DUI in Huntley crash that injured child

A Hanover Park woman has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash in Huntley that injured a passenger under the age of 16.

According to police, Bianca Guajardo, 27, was driving south on Route 47 near Conley Road at about 4:45 a.m. Monday when she spun out and collided with another car.

A child was transported to Northwestern Hospital Huntley after being ejected from Guajardo's car, police said.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention, according to police.

According to posts on the McHenry County sheriff's Facebook page, part of Route 47 was shut down because of the crash and was reported reopened just before 6:30 a.m.