Palatine Fire Department hosts open house Saturday

The Palatine Fire Department will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Fire

Station 84, 220 W. Illinois Ave.

Planned activities include a fire and rescue vehicle showcase, displays of specialty team equipment, children's activities, and an overview of fire safety principles.

Participating organizations will include the Palatine Fire Prevention Division, Palatine Historical Society, Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board, the Palatine Park District, the Palatine Township and ComEd. The events of the day will include a vehicle extrication demonstration, firefighter and specialty team personal protective equipment displays, an EMS equipment overview and a live fire/sprinkler room demonstration.

The event will be completely outdoors, so please dress accordingly.

The tentative schedule of events: vehicle/equipment demonstrations 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; hazmat demonstration, 11 a.m.; Dive equipment showcase 11:30 a.m.; technical rescue demonstration, noon; vehicle extrication demonstration, 12:30 p.m.; and live fire/sprinkler demonstration, 1 p.m.