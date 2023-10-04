Naperville clamps down on people hanging out in parking decks

Hanging out in a municipal parking garage or lot in Naperville could get you a ticket for trespassing.

City council members Tuesday approved the change in the city's ordinance regarding municipal parking garages and lots to address ongoing issues, including vandalism and loitering.

"It's a constant issue we've been having for two years," Naperville Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor said Wednesday. "People are using them (parking garages) as hang-out areas."

Bruzan Taylor, who serves as the council liaison to the Downtown Naperville Alliance, said business owners were pleased to hear about the change during a meeting Wednesday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Zbrozek on Tuesday told council members police respond to numerous nuisance complaints, such as loud music or loitering, at the city's parking garages. The garage at 43 W. Van Buren has received more than 600 calls for service -- the third highest total -- this year, police said.

In all, police have responded to 1,100 calls for service at the city's three parking garages on Chicago Street, Van Buren Avenue and Water Street.

Zbrozek said the majority of calls to the parking deck involve general nuisance complaints, such as people gathering on the top floor of the parking deck or playing loud music.

Between the three garages, the city also has spent about $30,000 to repair glass doors, bathroom sinks, soap dispensers and fire extinguishers damaged by vandalism at the parking garages.

Bruzan-Taylor said police have tried various options, such as closing the top floor of parking garages, but problems have continued. She is hopeful the ordinance change will discourage people from using the parking garages as a hang-out spot.

Under the revised ordinance, which takes effect immediately, police can now ticket people for trespassing in the parking lot. The revised provision now states that parking garages may only be used to get to or exit your car, ride on a bicycle to or from a bike rack, or walk to the bike rack to get your bike.

Zbrozek said people will be given the opportunity to voluntarily comply and leave the parking deck before police issue a ticket. Tickets, which would be civil violations handled at the DuPage County courthouse, could come with fines ranging from $100 to $500, Naperville City Attorney Michael DiSanto said.

Though the ordinance does not specifically spell it out, Zbrozek said people would still be allowed to walk through the deck or a parking lot to reach another destination.