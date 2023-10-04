Kane County Health Department to host free Halloween event

The Kane County Health Department will host a free Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 27 that will double as a training exercise for public health workers and first responders.

Operation Trick or Treat will take place at the Elgin Community College Gymnasium between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will offer families a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween while also allowing public health officials to practice mass distribution procedures as they provide free treats for all attendees.

Families are encouraged to come in costume and take pictures at a Halloween-themed photo station after collecting a variety of goodies.

The gymnasium is located in Building J on the ECC campus, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin.

Registration is preferred, but all are welcome to attend. Register at kanehealth.com/Pages/Operation-Trick-or-Treat.aspx.