Two people hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole in Gurnee

Two people were hospitalized after the car they were in crashed into a utility pole along Route 45 south of Rollins Road Wednesday morning in Gurnee, officials said.

The crash snapped the utility pole at the base, said Gurnee Battalion Chief James Pellitteri.

He said ComEd officials remain at the scene to repair the pole, which was being held upright by the cables.

The driver and passenger of the car were in stable condition when taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Pellitteri said.

Gurnee police did not immediately say what caused the crash.