Speakers needed to share career advice at Libertyville High

Libertyville High School is seeking speakers to talk with sophomores about their careers on DARING Day, Oct. 10.

The 40-minute presentations are designed to give students a glimpse of different careers and paths they can take after graduation. Speakers can talk about their career path, successes and challenges, skills that helped them succeed, or anecdotes they'd like to share.

Volunteers will be paired with another person in the same career cluster. Presenters can decide how to divide the time during both sessions. Volunteers will connect with their co-speaker before the event.

Visit d128.org/lhs to sign up.