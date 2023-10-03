Racist propaganda, antisemitic acts spiked in Illinois last year, report shows

Rabbi Baruch Hertz, left, speaks during a February 2022 press conference at Congregation B'nei Ruven regarding hate crime charges filed against a man accused of painting swastikas on a synagogue and on the grounds of a Jewish high school. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Racist propaganda campaigns and antisemitic acts more than doubled last year in Illinois, according to a report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League that details alarming examples of extremism across the state.

The report, titled "Hate in the Prairie State," provides a comprehensive list of radical forces targeting Illinois, including white supremacist groups, anti-LGBTQ+ zealots and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory that vehemently supports former President Donald Trump.

"In some ways, we think that we live in Illinois and somehow we're immune to this," David Goldenberg, the ADL's Midwest director, said in an interview. "But the reality is that these groups have a presence here, they are active and, in some parts of the state, we're seeing this type of hate and extremism become mainstreamed."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.