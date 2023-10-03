Pretrial release denied for man accused of leading police on chase

A Chicago man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Elmhurst will remain detained after a DuPage County judge denied his pretrial release.

Terrance Griggs, 24, of the 2200 block of West Monroe Street, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and various misdemeanor and minor traffic offenses.

According to prosecutors, Griggs on Monday was driving a 2017 Lexus that was reported stolen out of Chicago in May. A Berkley police officer noticed the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at I-290 and York Road in Elmhurst. Instead of stopping, Grigs sped away, authorities said.

During the chase, Griggs reached speeds of 88 mph in a 30-mph zone along southbound York Road at Lake Street, authorities said. Elmhurst police then joined the pursuit.

Prosecutors say Griggs struck an Elmhurst fire engine, causing $7,000 to $10,000 in damage, and a Volkswagen Atlas.

Griggs ditched the vehicle behind an Elmhurst business and was apprehended a short time later as he attempted to get into an Uber, authorities said.

"The frequent occurrence of reckless drivers using stolen vehicles to flee from police will not be tolerated in Elmhurst," Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said in a statement. "We will continue to use all of our resources to apprehend these dangerous offenders and protect our community."

Griggs is scheduled to appear before DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell on Oct. 17.