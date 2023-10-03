More than $7,400 raised for family of Round Lake Beach motorcyclist who died in Sunday crash

The family of Alex Aguilar-Liberato has started an online campaign to raise money to have his body buried in Mexico. The 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday. courtesy OF GoFundMe

More than $7,400 has been donated to the family of Alexis Aguilar-Liberato, a 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man who died in a crash Sunday afternoon.

His family is hoping to raise enough money to bury Aguilar-Liberato's body next to his grandmother's in Mexico, according to his cousin, Cindy Campos, who started the online fundraiser on GoFundMe Monday.

"Alex was loved by many, and we would like to honor his mother's wishes and give him the proper burial he deserves," Campos said.

Round Lake Beach police said Aguilar-Liberato attempting a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 83 near Hook Drive when his motorcycle was struck by a 2009 Hyundai around 4 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital, where later he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured and cooperating with investigators, police said. The crash remains under investigation.