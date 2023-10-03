Enjoy the music of Cole Porter in Des Plaines
Updated 10/3/2023 10:35 AM
Enjoy the music of composer Cole Porter on Sunday at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Duo Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael will perform the songs from 2 to 3 p.m., with a piano accompanist.
Admission is free.
A star songwriter of the early 20th century, Porter's hits include "Night and Day," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "I've Got You Under My Skin."
To register, visit calendar.dppl.org/event/9031994.
