Enjoy the music of Cole Porter in Des Plaines

Enjoy the music of composer Cole Porter on Sunday at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.

Duo Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael will perform the songs from 2 to 3 p.m., with a piano accompanist.

Admission is free.

A star songwriter of the early 20th century, Porter's hits include "Night and Day," "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "I've Got You Under My Skin."

To register, visit calendar.dppl.org/event/9031994.