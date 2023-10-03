 

Cook County releases plan to provide digitial equity

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/3/2023 4:25 PM

Cook County's first Digital Equity Action Plan, which officers strategic framework to ensure that all county residents have equitable access to digital infrastructure, devices and tools, was released Monday.

"The quality of digital equity in Cook County affects the economy, well-being and social connection of every resident, though some communities are more affected than others and in unique ways," county board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release. "Cook County is committed to building digital equity for all residents and this Action Plan charts our path forward."

 

To create the plan, a county guiding team led 12 community conversation events, interviewed more than a dozen digital equity experts and conducted a public survey that garnered more than 3,000 responses.

The county plans to hold follow-up conversations in the community to sustain and grow the regionwide effort to build digital equity.

To access the Digital Equity Action Plan, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/service/digital-equity.

