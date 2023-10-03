Arlington Heights Police: Algonquin man charged with March residential burglary

Rengay Frazier is charged with felony residential burglary and will appear at the Rolling Meadows courthouse on Oct. 17. Photo courtesy Arlington Heights Police

Arlington Heights Police announced they've arrested an Algonquin man investigators believe responsible for a residential burglary back in March.

Rengay Frazier, 51, is charged with one count of felony residential burglary, police officials said Tuesday.

The burglary happened at a home on the 1400 block of North Drydon Ave. in May. Officials said Tuesday Frazier forced entry into the home, stole valuables and caused substantial damage.

During the ensuing investigation, Arlington Heights Police identified Frazier as a suspect and got the charges approved by the Cook County Assistant State's Attorney's Office.

Sgt. Mike Orlando said Frazier surrendered to authorities at the Arlington Heights Police Station on Sept. 19. At a Sept. 21 first appearance hearing a judge ordered Frazier be held in custody after finding probable cause, Orlando said.

Orlando said he could not comment on why the department chose Tuesday to issue a release on Frazier's arrest.

Frazier will next appear before a judge on Oct. 17.