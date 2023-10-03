2 arrested after stolen car crashes in Elmhurst
Updated 10/3/2023 4:25 PM
Two suspects are in custody after an early Tuesday morning crash of a stolen vehicle near Lake Street and Route 83 in Elmhurst, police said.
The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m.
Officers on scene reported four male suspects exited the crashed vehicle, but only two were captured. Investigators used police dogs and drones to search for the remaining suspects.
"The area has been thoroughly searched with no additional suspects located; therefore, there is no danger to the public," Elmhurst Police Chief Mike McLean said.
Charges are pending against the pair in custody, he said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.