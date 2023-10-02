Why your phone will be beeping: Federal government plans nationwide emergency alert test

Expect a text message from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday as part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alerts program. Courtesy of FEMA

Get ready for a cacophony of beeps, chimes, chirps, buzzes and other random noises cellphones make to notify users of a new text at about 1:20 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

That's when the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system and wireless emergency alerts programs.

All cellphone users who have their phones on and within range of an active cellphone tower will receive a single test text that reads, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." The text also will be issued in Spanish to users who have that set as their language preference on their phones.

This is the second time FEMA and the FCC have run a nationwide test to all cellular devices simultaneously, agency officials said. The previous time was in 2021.

The wireless test will be initiated using FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS. The new system enables authorities to send messages simultaneously through multiple carrier networks. This test is administered using a special code sent to all cellphones.

The alerts are sent with a unique tone and vibration, officials said.

"The national test will use the same sound and vibration pattern that accompanies severe weather and other alerts that people are used to receiving," a FEMA spokesperson said via email.

If a phone does not receive FEMA's test text message, users should check with their carrier to ensure they are participating in the wireless emergency alerts program.

In addition to the wireless test, radios and televisions also will issue an emergency alert test simultaneously, through traditional stations as well as satellite and cable channels. The broadcast alert is expected to last one minute.

"Testing will ensure an effective and reliable system exists to provide timely and accurate alerts to the public and provide information to help determine whether technological improvements are needed," the FEMA spokesperson said.

In case of widespread severe weather Wednesday, the testing will take place a week later on Wednesday, Oct. 11.