Waubonsee, film society to host movie night Oct. 5 in Aurora

For Latinx Heritage Month, the Aurora Film Society and Waubonsee Community College are partnering to host Community Movie Night on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The 2020 American-Mexican drama "Son of Monarchs" will be shown at 6 p.m. in the college's Aurora Downtown Campus event room, 18 S. River St.

It is open to those 18 or older. Admission is free. RSVP via calendar.waubonsee.edu.