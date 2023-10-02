Motorcyclist killed after clipping semi-truck in Lake Forest Sunday

A motorcyclist was killed in Lake Forest Sunday after crashing into the rear of a semi-truck while illegally attempting to pass.

Police officials said witnesses reported the unnamed motorcyclist was speeding on northbound Route 41 at about 4 p.m. and attempted an illegal "lane-splitting" maneuver to try and pass the semi-truck and another vehicle near Westleigh Road when the motorcycle collided with the trailer of the semi.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The motorcyclist's identity is being withheld until family is notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Roads were closed for several hours while investigators processed the crash site, but reopened Sunday night.