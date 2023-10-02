Motorcyclist killed after collision in Round Lake Beach
Updated 10/2/2023 7:48 AM
A 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Route 83 near Hook Drive.
Round Lake Beach police officials said the motorcyclist was attempting a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 83 when it was struck by a 2009 Hyundai at about 4 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
Route 83 was closed for several hours before reopening Sunday evening.
