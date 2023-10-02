Motorcyclist dies after collision in Round Lake Beach

A 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Route 83 near Hook Drive.

Round Lake Beach police said the motorcyclist was attempting a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 83 when it was struck by a 2009 Hyundai at about 4 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured and cooperating with investigators, police said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Route 83 was closed for several hours before reopening Sunday evening.