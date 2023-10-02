Housing, parks prioritized in conceptual plans Elgin's North Grove redevelopment area

A conceptual overview for Elgin's North Grove redevelopment area included residential development on all three sites and an emphasis on parks and river access. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

A concept presented for Elgin's North Grove redevelopment area includes plenty of new residential development and public parks, with some limited commercial opportunities.

Consultants gave members of the Elgin City Council a "high-level overview" of the conceptual land plan during last week's committee of the whole meeting.

The presentation, by Leslie Roth of Lamar Johnson Collaborative, provided a framework for what could be done based on input gathered over the last year from the city, community stakeholders and public meetings and surveys.

"This is the beginning of a conversation," Roth said. "We have not started to design the buildings on the site. What we have today is ideas. We're putting pen to paper with your thoughts incorporated."

The development area is divided into three sites located south, east and north of the Gail Borden Library.

Site one, which includes the area north of the Hemmens Cultural Center up to Kimball, was proposed to include a midrise housing development with 160 to 200 units, a food truck plaza, space for a restaurant or tap house and a riverside promenade area with river stairs and bike path connection under the Kimball Street bridge.

Site two, located east of the library, could include a midrise, mixed-use development with 30 row houses and a 140- to 180-unit apartment complex with commercial space on the ground floor. An existing silo on the parcel could be removed or kept.

The large parcel of land north of the library, site three, could include a 9.25-acre park with amenities, including a detention pond and access for recreational river activities like kayaking. The conceptual option presented showed approximately 85 housing units, mostly single-family homes with some duplex and fourplex lots.

Roth repeatedly stressed that it was an early concept and that nothing was set.

"A developer has not been selected, and what you're seeing here represents the highest and best use of land," she said. "This is not the beginning of the design process. That hasn't happened yet. This is giving you a framework to begin the design process."

Roth said Lamar Johnson will hold another public meeting for feedback this fall before a final proposal goes to the council later this year.

Council members weighed in on changes they'd like to see, like incorporating an ice rink, an amenity they used to offer and is oft-requested by the public.

Mayor David Kaptain said whatever they do, they need to take their time with what he called the "crown jewel" of Elgin's downtown development.

"We only get one chance to do it," he said. "You've got to do it right."