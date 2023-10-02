Hoffman Estates hosts Coffee with the Board Oct. 21

The Hoffman Estates Village Board will host a Coffee with the Board event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the council chambers at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

This informal meet-and-greet provides a relaxed forum where members of the community can speak with Mayor William McLeod and village trustees.

Residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, express opinions, ask questions and provide input on items of interest in the community.