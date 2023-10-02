Hoffman Estates hosts Coffee with the Board Oct. 21
Updated 10/2/2023 12:13 PM
The Hoffman Estates Village Board will host a Coffee with the Board event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the council chambers at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.
This informal meet-and-greet provides a relaxed forum where members of the community can speak with Mayor William McLeod and village trustees.
Residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, express opinions, ask questions and provide input on items of interest in the community.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.