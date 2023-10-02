Got your license plate memorized? You'll need it to park in Naperville commuter lots

Naperville commuters will get a break on parking fees this week before changes take effect.

Starting Monday, Oct. 9, commuters who use the downtown or Route 49 lots will use their license plate numbers instead of a parking spot number to pay to park.

The Kroehler Lot at Naperville station will also convert to a daily parking fee, while the Burlington Lot will be for permit holders for both Kroehler and Burlington lots through the end of the year.

Additional information is available on the city's daily fee parking webpage.