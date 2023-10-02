Elmhurst Fire Department open house Oct. 8

The Elmhurst Fire Department will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 2, 601 S. York St.

Visitors can learn crucial fire safety tips, enjoy fun activities and grab some tasty refreshments, all centered around this year's theme, "Cooking Safety Starts with You."

There will be visits with the comfort dog and arson dog, and obstacle course, a live burn, arts and crafts and more. For details, visit www.elmhurst.org.