Driver charged after 3 pounds of pot found in Des Plaines traffic stop

A Chicago man was arrested over the weekend after Des Plaines police found more than 3 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in his SUV during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Nicolas Ornelas, 37, of the 2900 block of West 25th Place, is charged with: possession of a controlled substance; possession of cannabis; manufacturing, delivering, or possessing cannabis with intent to deliver cannabis; and other infractions.

Des Plaines police stopped Ornelas in a white Cadillac Escalade about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of East Touhy Avenue because he was speeding and changing lanes without a turn signal, according to a news release.

Officers noticed the SUV's interior smelled like cannabis, the release said. Ornelas said he had a small amount of cannabis from a dispensary in the SUV, but a sealed package from such a store wouldn't have such a strong odor, police said.

Ornelas then gave police a small amount of cannabis that had been on the center console, the release said.

Upon searching the car, officers found a paper bag containing smaller plastic bags of what appeared to be cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms.

More cannabis later was found in the auto, police said.

Ornelas was scheduled to appear in Cook County circuit court Monday for a detention hearing.