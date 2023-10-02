Drew, a 24-year-old bison at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin, has died

Drew, who arrived at the zoo in 2013, fell Wednesday and was unable to get up. After a veterinary exam, it was determined the animal should be euthanized. The female bison was surrounded by her caretakers Thursday when she was put down.

The National Park Service says bison generally live in the wild for 15 years, and as long as 25 years in captivity.

Drew arrived at Lords Park Zoo as a gift from Brookfield Zoo along with another bison, Becky in Feb. 2013.

The zoo opened in 1895 and the first bison arrived in 1905.