Carpentersville police dogs to lead 'Paws for a Cause' walk Saturday
Updated 10/2/2023 12:13 PM
To mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Carpentersville police dogs Bear and Walter are hosting a "Paws for a Cause" walk on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The walk, in partnership with the Community Crisis Center, will be at 10 a.m. around Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave.
Visit www.facebook.com/villageofcarpentersvillepublicsafety/ for more information
