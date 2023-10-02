Carpentersville police dogs to lead 'Paws for a Cause' walk Saturday

To mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Carpentersville police dogs Bear and Walter are hosting a "Paws for a Cause" walk on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The walk, in partnership with the Community Crisis Center, will be at 10 a.m. around Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave.

Visit www.facebook.com/villageofcarpentersvillepublicsafety/ for more information