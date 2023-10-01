Images: Arlington Park grandstand demolition from June to September, 2023.

Exterior demolition of Arlington Park grandstand began June 16 and ended the last week of September in Arlington Heights.
Demolition kicks into high gear at Arlington Park on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Arliington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
External demolition begins Friday June 16, 2023 of the Arlington Park racetrack grandstand in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Demolition of the Arlington Park racetrack grandstand and adjacent structures is progressing on July 12, 2023.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Work is progressing on the demolition of the Arlington Park racetrack grandstand on July 19, 2023.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Demolition on the grandstand at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights began on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A scrap hauler is loaded Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Arlington Park demolition site in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Demolition continues of the Arlington Park facilities on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Demolition work on the Arlington Park Racetrack grandstand progresses on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Demolition continues on the Arlington Park grandstand on Friday August 18, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demoliton continues on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Arliington Heights. Some of the horse barns are now being torn down.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demoliton continues on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Arliington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Progress of the Arlington Park demolition on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition continues on Thursday, Sept. 07, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition continues on Wednesday September 13, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park grandstand demolition nears the end on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews take down the stable and housing areas at Arlington Park on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews take down the last few support beams of the Arlington Park grandstand on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park after the last beam came down on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park after the last beam came down on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Crews remain at the site processing materials folllowing the final support structure being taken down on Tuesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Crews remain at the site processing materials folllowing the final support structure being taken down on Tuesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer