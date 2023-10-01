Elk Grove increasing police presence at Grove Junior High

Elk Grove Village said Sunday it will expand police presence and patrols at Grove Junior High School starting Monday morning, in response to violent incidents at the school.

The decision comes at the direction of Mayor Craig B. Johnson, the village said in a news release.

The village said the latest incident involved a student who brandished a knife while inside the school and threatened to stab another student.

While no injuries were reported, the severity of the incident led to an investigation by the village's youth investigation team, the village said. At least two other violent fights have also been reported in the past two weeks, the village said.

In response, the village requested a student resource officer to be placed at Grove Junior High, the news release said. Meade Junior High School and Elk Grove High School have such officers.

Johnson has urged family members of students to reach out to Elk Grove Elementary District 59 board members to urge them to approve the student resource officer.