Autumn fest takes visitors to Schaumburg farm back in time
Updated 10/1/2023 9:25 PM
Visitors to Schaumburg's Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm its annual Autumn Harvest celebration traveled back in time to the 19th century.
The Schaumburg Park District event featured demonstrations of what farm like was like for the area's early settlers, crafts and game, pumpkin decorating and music performed on vintage instruments.
"It's a total surprise when they see these instruments," said Dona Benkert of the Warrenville Folk Music Society. "And it turns into joy It's really important that this music is carried on."
Other demonstrations include the production of apple butter, cider pressing, blacksmithing and grain threshing.
