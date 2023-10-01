Autumn fest takes visitors to Schaumburg farm back in time

Dona Benkert of the Warrenville Folk Music Society demonstrates vintage music instruments for youngsters Sunday during the Autumn Harvest Festival at Spring Valley Nature Center Heritage Farm in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Michael Cerami and his son Leo, 1, of Schaumburg stroll through the Autumn Harvest Festival at Spring Valley Nature Center Heritage Farm in Schaumburg on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

People take a peek at the farm animals Sunday during the Autumn Harvest Festival at Spring Valley Nature Center Heritage Farm in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Rowan Neely, 1, of Oak Park grabs a plastic critter from the corn bin Sunday during the Autumn Harvest Festival at Spring Valley Nature Center Heritage Farm in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

McKenna Falco, 11, of Schaumburg has her face painted Sunday during the Autumn Harvest Festival at Spring Valley Nature Center Heritage Farm in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Passersby watch as volunteer Tom Perles of Mount Prospect demonstrates the production of apple butter Sunday during the Autumn Harvest Festival at Spring Valley Nature Center Heritage Farm in Schaumburg. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Visitors to Schaumburg's Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm its annual Autumn Harvest celebration traveled back in time to the 19th century.

The Schaumburg Park District event featured demonstrations of what farm like was like for the area's early settlers, crafts and game, pumpkin decorating and music performed on vintage instruments.

"It's a total surprise when they see these instruments," said Dona Benkert of the Warrenville Folk Music Society. "And it turns into joy It's really important that this music is carried on."

Other demonstrations include the production of apple butter, cider pressing, blacksmithing and grain threshing.