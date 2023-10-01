Apply for help with home energy bills starting Tuesday

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through Community Contacts Inc. begins Oct. 2.

Assistance is available for natural gas, propane, heating oil, electricity and water/sewer.

A past-due bill or disconnection notice is not required to be eligible. If heat and electricity are included in the rent, the household may still be eligible for some assistance.

For more information, call (847) 697-4400 or visit cci-hci.org.

Established in 1978, Community Contacts Inc. is a private, not-for-profit service organization serving Kane and DeKalb counties. There are outreach sites in Aurora, Elgin, and DeKalb.