Suburban Skyview: Clouds and blue sky paint a river through Carpentersville

A river reflecting blue sky and fluffy clouds snakes through Carpentersville, as seen from about 200 feet in the air.

The skies just above Carpenter Dam on the Fox River were filled with gulls, ducks, Canada geese and, in this case, one of the Daily Herald's DJI Drones.

Hovering directly over the dam, I made a few photos for another story, and then pointed my camera north to see the beautiful sky reflected in the water.

A recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report recommends removing nine dams from the Fox River to improve water quality, restore habitat and reduce pollution. Those dams are in Carpentersville, Elgin, South Elgin, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, North Aurora, Aurora and Montgomery.

The Fox is a 202-mile-long tributary of the Illinois River, flowing from southeastern Wisconsin to Ottawa. The river's watershed encompasses 1,720 square miles in Illinois and 938 square miles in Wisconsin.

