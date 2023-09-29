Stargazing class in Hawthorn Woods

Hawthorn Woods, an International Dark Sky Community, will be hosting stargazing classes Oct. 11 and 18. Participants will learn to operate a telescope, about night sky navigation and preservation, how to identify the constellations, moon, and planets and the effect of light pollution. Classes are from 7 to 8 p.m. at Community Park, Old McHenry Road east of Midlothian Road. Handouts will be given with each class. Bring your binoculars. One registration fee per family. The fee is $25 for residents and $35 for nonresidents. Oct. 12 and 19 are rain dates. Contact Kim Stewart at kstewart@vhw.org or (847) 847-3514.